DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace announced for Switch

The New Prince of Tennis is getting a new video game for the Nintendo Switch by Bushiroad. The announcement comes from the official Twitter account of the anime. The last time we saw a Prince of Tennis game, it was the 2015 3DS title The Prince of Tennis II: Go to the Top, which didn’t exactly have much tennis going on since it was an otome game that mostly involved team management and character interactions. FuRyu published the 3DS game, but Bushiroad will be in charge of the new Switch title. Konami previously published the Prince of Tennis tennis games for the Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance. That means there’s a chance of getting a proper tennis game, but given The Prince of Tennis‘s big otome fan base, it could easily be another otome or visual novel-style title.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO