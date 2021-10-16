DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace announced for Switch

DC Comics is getting into the deck-building digital card game arena. The comics publisher is teaming up with Cryptozoic Entertainment and Yuke's to release a brand new digital card game called DC Dual Force. Players will build a 40-card deck centered around two Leaders, which consist of iconic DC characters like Batman, Superman, Aquaman, or Harley Quinn. Each Leader is coded by one of five factions, and players then build their decks using Action and Minion cards made up of cards with the same faction designation as their leaders. The factions include Tactics (blue), Might (red), Energy (green), Anarchy (orange), and Tyranny (purple).
