DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace announced for Switch

By Brian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring DC Kids FanDome today, publisher Outright Games announced DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace. PHL Collective is handling development. Little about the project is known at this time. It’s...

DC League of Superpets Is the Canine Caper You've Been Waiting For

Movie tie-ins are back, folks! DC League of Superheroes will bite cinemas next year, and Warner Bros has a PlayStation 4 video game tie-in in the pipeline as well. Aptly named DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, it’s being handled by Outright Games, a firm which appears to have tapped into a niche by licensing kids-friendly brands like Peppa Pig.
DC League of Super-Pets revealed for PC and console

It’s DC weekend and that means a host of DC related goodies are being thrust before our eyes. One of the most interesting though – mostly as it tries a different tact – is the reveal of DC League of Super-Pets. Due to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and...
DC League of Super-Pets Is Getting a Video Game

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace is an upcoming video game spin-off of the animated movie, coming to PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) in Spring 2022. Announced at at DC FanDome 2021, the game appears to be an on-rails...
DC League of Super-Pets is an on-rails shooter inspired by upcoming movie

Far and away the most important announcement from DC FanDome, publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have dropped an announcement trailer for on-rails shooter DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, which will release in spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The game is inspired by the upcoming 3D-animated DC League of Super-Pets movie that is slated for release on May 20, 2022, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. (I presume it will be an extremely dark and gritty film.)
