Hilton (quad) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice again Friday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. While listing the wideout as questionable implies there's a sliver of hope Hilton could play in Week 7, coach Frank Reich acknowledged that's not likely to occur. With Parris Campbell (foot) on IR, the Colts may feature Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin as their top three receivers if Hilton is made inactive ahead of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO