Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United next summer, six years after returning to the club in a record transfer fee from Juventus. It's safe to say that the Frenchman's time back at the Theatre of Dreams has been somewhat mixed. Reports indicated that Pogba fell out spectacularly with the man who signed him, Jose Mourinho, during the pair's time at the club together; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer integrated him more successfully, though has used the World Cup winner in various roles while trying to find his best team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO