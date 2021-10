Boot Gordon’s Oct. 4 letter describing his personal effort to invent a Peace Corps has caused me to reflect. Despite Boot’s discouragement by politicians, the Peace Corps was established. It was at the height of the Cold War, and an argument favoring the idea was that it would counter godless Communism. The earlier Marshall Plan for reconstructing Europe after WWII had the effect of boosting America’s image, but Americans also responded primarily out of humanitarian intent. My family was one of millions who sent care packages to war-devastated people. Letters of gratitude to my family from German recipients have been handed down to me. They are simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming.

