About 40 spooky, scary scooters took to the streets on Oct. 15 for the inaugural Haunted Scooter Ride, visiting several haunted house displays from Portland to West Linn. Scooter owners decorated their rides with skulls, skeletons and spiders, and a few riders wore costumes. Brook Rice, creator of the Pumpkin Display at West Linn, organized the ride to combine two of his interests: Halloween and scooters. He arrived on his Vespa GTS 300 wearing a chicken costume, complete with a fuzzy chicken head that fit over his helmet.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO