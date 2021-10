CEDAR CITY — Plans to increase the Southern Utah water supply may be in jeopardy if efforts to protect an inconspicuous fish species prove successful. In response to the proposed Pine Valley Water Supply Project, a 66-mile pipeline from well sites in the West Desert Pine Valley near the border between Beaver County and Iron County, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition seeking endangered species protection for the least chub. The petition was submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Sept. 30, shortly after a draft environmental impact statement for the water project was published.

