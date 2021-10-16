CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Remains identified as those of Xavior Harrelson, Iowa 10-year-old missing since May

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBaHO_0cTO6lF200

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that remains found in September are those of Xavior Harrelson, a 10-year-old boy who disappeared in May, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The sheriff said the boy’s cause of death would not be immediately released.

Mitch Mortvedt, with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious.

Xavior, of Montezuma, went missing from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday.

The remains were discovered in September by a farmer working in a field near where Xavior lived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Montezuma, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Montezuma, IA
PIX11

Brian Laundrie’s remains given to anthropologist, lawyer says

(NewsNation Now) — The remains of Brian Laundrie were sent to an anthropologist because medical examiners could not determine his cause of death, according to his family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino. Investigators have not said exactly what condition the remains were in when they found them on Wednesday. Sources told NewsNation they were bones and a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Plane from NY to LA makes emergency landing in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin. An official with the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison says plane landed without incident about 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated […]
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ap
PIX11

Woman stabbed to death, found on front lawn of Long Island home: police

CORAM, N.Y. — Police found a woman fatally stabbed on the front lawn of her home on Long Island Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday. A 911 caller reported an injured woman at a home on Harford Drive in Coram around 4:45 p.m. Police arrived at the scene to find Meghan Kiefer, 27, with multiple stab […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
PIX11

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Two men took turns shooting up a barbershop in the Bronx on Friday, striking a man multiple times, police said. The 22-year-old victim was inside the barbershop on East Gun Hill Road, near Tryon Avenue in Norwood, when a masked man walked in and opened fire on the victim around 6:45 […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

9-year-old boy grazed by bullet on Newark street, police say

NEWARK, N.J. — A child was grazed by a bullet Friday evening on a Newark street, according to police. It happened in the 200 block of South Orange Avenue at around 6:35 p.m., according to officials. The boy, 9, was grazed by gunfire. Her was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury not […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Arrest in slashing, stabbing death of delivery man in Lower Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police on Friday arrested a Queens man who allegedly slashed and stabbed a delivery worker to death in Manhattan and then stole his bike. Authorities charged Joseph Sandoval, 23, with murder in the death of Sala Miah in the early morning hours of Oct. 16. Sandoval allegedly targeted Miah as […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy