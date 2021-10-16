CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Drug Dealer Charged In Victim's Heroin/Fentanyl OD Death, Prosecutor Says

By Cecilia Levine
 8 days ago
A Jersey Shore man has been criminally accused of giving a 35-year-old man a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl in August.

Dandre Tubbs, 33, of Manchester, supplied the drugs that killed the unidentified victim on Aug. 15, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan said.

The victim was found unresponsive of an apparent drug overdose the following day, authorities said.

Tubbs was arrested and charged on three counts of heroin distribution, two counts of heroin possession, possession of Alprazolam, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 19.

Toxicology analysis found heroin and fentanyl in the victim's system.

"Based upon this toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system were the cause of his death," Billhimer said.

Tubbs was subsequently charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death.

Billhimer and Dolan acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Manchester Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Patrol Division, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their combined and collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

