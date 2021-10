On a fourth quarter touchdown drive that cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, the Eagles handed the ball to Miles Sanders three times for a combined gain of 40 yards. It was an unusual amount of work for Sanders to get. He only carried the ball nine times all game as the Eagles continued to eschew designed runs for running back in favor of RPOs that call for quarterback Jalen Hurts to make calls on the fly. Just one of those carries came in the first half while the Bucs were building a 21-7 lead and running 40 offensive plays to just 22 for the Eagles.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO