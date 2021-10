European Union leaders met Friday to discuss migration to the bloc and how to stop the influx of refugees arriving via neighboring Belarus EU members Poland and Lithuania have been struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants arriving at their borders with Belarus in recent months. The EU is accusing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of using them to destabilize the 27-country bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions.“We have to be decisive. We need decisions. We need actions and we should do this as soon as possible,” said Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda ahead of the talks.Nauseda will...

