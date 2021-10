COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parking lot at this once-embattled teen behavioral treatment center sits mostly empty these days. No children have been here since mid-September. Over the past two weeks, 10 Investigates has watched as office furniture and other equipment have been removed from Sequel Pomegranate. The facility, which attempted to re-brand itself as Torii Behavioral Healthcare earlier this year, notified the state last month that it planned to close and voluntarily relinquished its licenses to operate.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO