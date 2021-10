Shore (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. While the team hasn't provided a specific timeline for Shore's recovery, he will likely need to be placed on injured reserve in order to allow for Zack Kassian (concussion) to be activated. Even once Shore is cleared to play, he will likely struggle to maintain his place in the lineup and could find himself watching from the press box from time to time.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO