The 2021-22 season is officially underway, and it’s probably safe to say that Detroit Red Wings fans have had enough heart attacks for half the season. In overtime, they lost a big game to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it certainly wasn’t low-scoring. The final was 7-6, with some individual results that I’ll go over in this article. To end the opening week, the Red Wings also played the Vancouver Canucks in a game that won 3-1. The biggest thing that may stand out is that a young team took the defending two-time Stanley Cup champions to overtime, and they’re already in the win column. The Red Wings could do none of that without a massive showing from the offense, and it’s an excellent sign for the team moving forward.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO