NEWARK, N.J. — Safe to say, the Kraken was rather pleased to get out of Philadelphia, where not even its alleged "new" mascot was safe. You kind of knew where Monday night was headed once bright-orange-and-somewhat-deranged-looking Flyers mascot Gritty, on Wells Fargo Arena's giant scoreboard during a first-period television timeout, introduced a fake, string-beaned-and-squid-like Kraken counterpart named "Cuddles" and then did just what you'd expect. The ensuing Gritty pie-in-the-face half-gag/half-assault on poor Cuddles was an apt metaphor for what the home team inflicted on the Kraken the rest of the game in a forgettable 6-1 shellacking in which new NHL fans got a taste of on-ice fighting in all its extremes.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO