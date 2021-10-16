CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

President of Pro Football Hall of Fame David Baker retires

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8gPV_0cTO41zP00

David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has announced his retirement from the position, stepping down from day-to-day operations effectively immediately.

Baker was named president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, in January 2014. Before joining the HOF, Baker played professional basketball in Europe, served as a City Councilman in Irvine, California, and was the commissioner of the Arena Football League.

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Baker helped establish the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a nearly $900 million mixed-use development surrounding the Hall of Fame, in addition to supporting causes to promote health in former athletes and their families, and brining the Black College Hall of Fame to Canton.

RELATED: Phase 2 of Hall of Fame Village taking shape in Canton

Baker said he decided to retire to "return to his home, family and business projects in California and Nevada."

“As I approach the end of nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for someone else to have the ‘best job in the world’ so I can still do a few more exciting things in my professional life while also returning home to our four children, 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be great grandson in Orange County, California, whom I’ve missed so much during my tenure at ‘The Most Inspiring Place on Earth,’ Baker said in a press release.

While Baker will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he will continue to represent the HOF at upcoming ceremonies for the remainder of the schedule as the retired President and Executive Director, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence ceremonies.

Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer since April 2020, has been named President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will now will oversee all daily business operations.

Porter, 57, is a lifelong resident of Stark County and joined the HOF after spending 33 years in print journalism.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Baker's contributions to the league and to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Few people combine vision, passion and dedication as completely as David Baker. In seven years as president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David expanded the Hall’s brand nationally and footprint locally in Canton, Ohio. The growth he envisioned led to the expansion of the Hall of Fame, spread to downtown Canton and will continue to have a tremendous impact on the future of the Hall for decades to come," Goodell said in a press release.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei issued the following statement regarding Baker's retirement announcement:

David Baker came to Canton in January 2014. He brought with him an extraordinary vision for growing the Hall of Fame and creation of the Hall of Fame Village.
His physical stature –6’9’’ and @400 lbs is so recognizable – but his size is over shadowed by his even larger vision.

That vision has been in part implemented: national recognition and growth of the Hall of Fame and construction of Tom Benson Stadium and youth fields. And much more is being implemented and built at the Village today and tomorrow!
His “Knock on the Door” and “Welcome to Canton” to newly selected HOF Gold Jackets has given Canton and the HOF national attention. He has made the words “Canton” and “excellence” synonymous.

He is a personality of national standing in his own right. He is a mesmerizing speaker – no one wants to follow David Baker to the speakers podium. He could be the lead anchor on ESPN or a pre-game NFL show.

I thank him for the 7 years he has given Canton, for the vision and leadership he brought to the Hall, and for his allegiance to Canton. I wish him all the best -- he has a beautiful wife, Colleen, a beautiful family and I understand his desire to enjoy them!!

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Chiefs’ Performance Today

What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment To Bring Football-Themed Docuseries In Partnership With WaV Sports, Whistle Studios

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) has struck a partnership with production company Whistle Studios and sports marketing firm WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC to launch a football-themed docuseries. What Happened: The three companies said they would jointly produce “The Academy,” a six-episode long-form docuseries that would...
CANTON, OH
Hutch Post

Legendary coach to join Hall of Fame

EL DORADO — Trey Morrell is headed to the Butler Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction will happen at Saturday's Grizzly football game. Morrell had the highest winning percentage in the history of NJCAA football over 15 seasons. Butler won three national titles with Morrell as coach and played for the title seven times.
EL DORADO, KS
reviewjournal.com

College Football Hall of Fame ceremony coming to Las Vegas

Another marquee sporting event is coming to Las Vegas this winter. The National Football Foundation is bringing its annual awards dinner to Las Vegas from New York, where it’s taken place since its inception some 63 years ago. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is the presenting sponsor, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Gaffney Ledger

HALL OF FAME

Two coaches and three players were recently inducted into the Cherokee Recreation District’s Hall of Fame. The 2021 coach inductees are Ray Head and Shedrick Sarratt. Player inductees are Barry Jefferies Sr., Alvin Littlejohn and Tyrone McGill. The recreation district thanks these players and coaches for sharing their talents and skills with the leagues throughout the years. Pictured from left […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Salisbury Post

Catawba Hall of Fame inductees honored

The Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight new members in a ceremony held on Friday, Oct 8, the Hall of Fame’s 44th anniversary. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1977. This year’s inductees bring the total number of members to 192. The Class of 2021 includes Jim...
CATAWBA, NC
Creston News Advertiser

Creston adds three to hall of fame

Another Creston High homecoming and the school’s hall of fame grows with more diversity and representation of what the school has produced. The 2021 hall of fame inductees, Dr. Larry Tilley, Kyle McCann and Jim Lippold were honored during the ceremony held Friday at the high school in conjunction with the naming of the homecoming queen.
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Hof#The Arena Football League#The Hall Of Fame
The Day

Ledyard to induct five players, one coach into Football Hall of Fame

Ledyard — Ledyard High School will induct five former players and one former coach into its Football Hall of Fame, athletic director Jim Buonocore announced on Monday. The honorees are John Gorman (Class of 1988), Jason Gorman (1991), Shane Sullivan (2010), Bobby Bozym (2013), Josiah Shumaker (2015) and Jerry Lentz, who served as an assistant coach from 1966-80.
LEDYARD, CT
Alliance Review

College Football | Mount Union plays host to Capital on M Club Hall of Fame Day

Here are 11 things to know about Saturday's Ohio Athletic Conference football game between Mount Union and Capital:. Mount Union is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the OAC. The Purple Raiders are ranked No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association and d3football.com polls. Capital is 1-4, 0-4 after defeating Defiance 41-7 in the season opener. Capital has lost to Heidelberg (48-17), Marietta (37-7), Baldwin Wallace (51-0) and John Carroll (38-7) in conference play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cvillecountry.com

Poindexter to be honored Saturday by College Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last December, former UVa star safety and assistant coach Anthony Poindexter will be honored by the National Football Foundation at Saturday’s Duke game at Scott Stadium. Poindexter is now a defensive coach at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions are off this weekend.
NFL
scvnews.com

Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame

The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine. Herrington, along with the eight other inductees and seven individuals who will be honored with the CIF...
LONG BEACH, CA
washingtonfootball.com

Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 -- During the Washington Football Team's October 17th matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team will honor nearly 100 alumni at FedExField, while also paying a special tribute to Washington alumnus and football legend, Sean Taylor. Taylor's family will join the team on-field for a pre-game ceremony in which Taylor's contributions to the team will be remembered alongside the retirement of his jersey number, 21. This will mark only the third time in the team's 89-year history that a jersey number will be officially retired.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy