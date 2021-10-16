CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RTA begins repairs on St. Charles streetcar downtown loop

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday,  the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced the closure of the downtown loop of the St. Charles streetcar for repair and pavement work.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 18, the 12-St. Charles streetcar will terminate at St. Charles Ave. and Erato Street.  A shuttle bus following the normal route will be provided from Erato Street to Canal Street for the duration of the project. The project is expected to last five months.

During the project, lane closures will channel motorists into a single lane of traffic within each street block where work is in progress, closing one lane of traffic and the adjacent parking lane.

Throughout the project, no more than two blocks of a single street will be worked on at a time and all intersections will remain open.

The project aims to remove deteriorating asphalt along the streetcar tracks throughout downtown which will help to improve driving conditions and eliminate excessive wear to the streetcar tracks.

For more information, riders can call Rideline at 504-248-3900 or visit www.norta.com/StreetcarRepair .

