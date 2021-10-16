Patron Is Discontinuing This Popular Tequila

Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva employs a special agave harvest to create an unforgettable limited release. Fifteen years ago, Don Julio González, along with his family, planted his final field of agave for harvest. González, founder of Tequila Don Julio, began his tequila journey in 1942 and continued to revolutionize the industry with an unparalleled devotion to his craft. “From whispering to his agave plants to planting them uncharacteristically farther apart in the highlands of Jalisco to aging the liquid to perfection, González’s principles elevated the standards of tequila-making,” says Jorge Raptis, a national tequila educator for the brand. “As a result, Tequila Don Julio has since become one of Mexico’s most loved spirits, and, trust me, in the land of tequila, they know what they’re talking about.” As a tribute to González’s devotion and craftsmanship, this final agave harvest from 2006 (González passed away in 2012) was carefully distilled, barreled and set aside for a special use: the creation of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. Raptis sat down with us to discuss the new release.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO