The ‘Ultralight Beam’ rapper looked a little scary, as he stepped out for some sightseeing in Italy, wearing a goblin-like face mask. Kanye West, 44, seems to be getting into the Halloween spirit, as he wore a strange mask, while vacationing in Italy. The rapper sported a strange gray mask, which looked like it could’ve been fitting for a Halloween costume, but was a little odd as the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy hitmaker walked around. Besides the mask, Kanye also wore a black leather jacket, jeans, black gloves, and a large pair of rubber black boots on Sunday October 17.

