DENVER — Voter information mailed to your home is supposed to help you understand the November ballot issues. No one said the information had to be truthful. A Denver voter wondered about one of the arguments against Denver Ballot Measure 2C in Denver's version of the 2021 Blue Book, called the Municipal Ballot Information Booklet. Denver sends out a TABOR notice to explain the financial implications of debt and tax issues. It also publishes for and against arguments for ballot issues. Denver's version covers 13 citywide ballot issues.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO