’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

Aquaman and The Los Kingdom, the second installment in Jason Mamoa's Aquaman franchise, had a special behind-the-scenes look during Saturday's DC FanDome event. The presentation also featured several still images from the new film, including a look at Black Manta's new look. Played once again by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the character will once again be back in the second movie looking to get revenge on Arthur Curry for letting his father die inside of a sinking Russian submarine. Their first fight in Siciliy sees Arthur throw him off a cliff, but it was confirmed in the post-credit scene that he was saved by Sr. Stephen Shin and that he would agree to share Atlantian technology in exchange for bringing down the king of Atlantis.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO