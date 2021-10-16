CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is the one who most looks like a comic book character. He’s got the giant muscles, the killer smile, the intense glare. The guy doesn’t need a fancy costume with padded pecs to convince anyone he’s got superhuman strength. He looks like he...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Black Adam: Adriana Plays Counterpart against The Rock

Black Adam comes with the Dwayne Johnson. For female significant character, it might be possible to take Adriana Tomaz. If she will cast for it then she will become the counterpart of the Black Adam versus Dwayne Johnson. She is known as the Egyptian Goddess of Nature and her likely to redefine in Black Adam.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power

DC FanDome Black Adam First Look Reveals His Power. From the team that brought you The Jungle Cruise comes an equally immortal — but far angrier — incarnation of Dwayne Johnson. In a role he’s been talking about for ten years now, The Rock finally brings his rock-hard physique to the DC universe. Our Black Adam first look is here, and while it doesn’t show a lot, it gives a sense of the big man’s power. As Johnson likes to say, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.
MOVIES
Empire

Dwayne Johnson Shares First-Look Clip From Black Adam

DC's big FanDome event happened on Saturday, and we were already primed to see something from Black Adam, which sees Dwayne Johnson bringing his outsized persona to the DC universe. Johnson showed up at the virtual con to showcase an early look at the film, and the footage is also available via his Twitter feed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Dc#Jungle Cruise
imdb.com

‘Black Adam’ First Look: Dwayne Johnson Stars as Shazam’s Arch-Nemesis in DC Spinoff Movie

The first look at director Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam” was revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday, giving “Shazam!” fans an early glimpse at this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” as that character’s arch-nemesis. The film also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Watch below.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Black Adam first teaser brings The Rock into the DC Universe

DC has revealed a first look at the long-awaited Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, at its FanDome 2021 event. It's rather Tomb Raider-y in feel, and shows Johnson's character – who's closely connected with Shazam in the DC comics – being unleashed for the first time. Check out a first...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Black Adam First Look: JSA Characters and DCEU Connections

Black Adam is coming to the DCEU, and Dwayne Johnson has been promising that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” And based on the first look at Black Adam footage revealed at DC FanDome, it just might. Black Adam tells the tale of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

DC FanDome: Black Manta Debuts New Look in First Images of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and The Los Kingdom, the second installment in Jason Mamoa's Aquaman franchise, had a special behind-the-scenes look during Saturday's DC FanDome event. The presentation also featured several still images from the new film, including a look at Black Manta's new look. Played once again by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the character will once again be back in the second movie looking to get revenge on Arthur Curry for letting his father die inside of a sinking Russian submarine. Their first fight in Siciliy sees Arthur throw him off a cliff, but it was confirmed in the post-credit scene that he was saved by Sr. Stephen Shin and that he would agree to share Atlantian technology in exchange for bringing down the king of Atlantis.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Trailer for 'The Batman', 'The Rock' teases 'Black Adam' and more: Nerd news from Saturday's DC Fandome

For fans of DC's big and small-screen properties, the wait ended Saturday, with the long-awaited launch of the marathon online event DC Fandome. This year, all eyes were on Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's turn as the super-powerful anti-hero Black Adam. The Batman's trailer capped the four-hour presentation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

DC FanDome is happening today, and it's been a delight for fans of DC movies, television, comics, and games. Many upcoming films have been showcased today, including Black Adam. Production for the Dwayne Johnson-led film wrapped back in July and many folks involved with the film have teased big things for the movie. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look at the highly-anticipated film. One of the most exciting things to come out of DC FanDome today was the first look at Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Previously, Brosnan teased his costume was motion-capture, and fans have been eager to see the final product.
MOVIES
EW.com

A Superman 'stunt' rocks Naomi's world in sneak peek at new CW superhero show

A new sneak peek at Naomi, the CW's latest DC Comics superhero show, raises several questions about its titular heroine and her world. Executive produced by Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), Naomi stars Kaci Walfall (Power) as the titular cool and comic book-loving hero, who discovers she may have a hidden destiny that will take her on a journey to the heights of the Multiverse. During Saturday's DC FanDome event, WBTV unveiled a new clip from the pilot, which shows Naomi dashing out of class to capture footage of a Superman-related "stunt" happening in the town square for her website. Unfortunately, when she arrives there, she has dizzy spell and faints. When she comes to, she sees a flying blue blur above her.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Delivers The First Look At Black Adam Featuring An Electrifying Introduction

When you think about it, it’s ridiculous just how long Dwayne Johnson has been angling to play Black Adam. He first became attached to portray the character on the big screen in 2007 – which was the same year that he starred in Disney’s The Game Plan. There have been a great number of ups and downs since then, but Johnson has not let hurdles derail the idea. He has continued to work and try to make it a reality, and that has gotten us to this point: the day that the first ever footage from the upcoming Black Adam blockbuster has been revealed.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Watch The Chilling New Trailer For ‘The Black Phone’

From the writer-director behind Sinister and Doctor Strange comes a chilling new horror movie that will remind you to never talk to strangers again. Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots with The Black Phone, which stars Ethan Hawke as a masked killer who abducts children by posing as a clumsy magician. Mason Thames, in his first-ever film role, plays a 13-year-old boy who falls prey to the criminal’s devious scheme.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

920
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy