Rare GWAR, Cannibal Corpse & other Metal Blade records now available (limited splatter vinyl)

By BrooklynVegan Staff
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare Metal Blade variants now available individually in the BV shop... Earlier this year, an eight-album, nine-disc vinyl Metal Blade Records vinyl box set became available -- featuring records by GWAR, Cannibal Corpse, King Diamond, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amon Amarth, Omen, Fates Warning, and Armored Saint -- now exclusively in...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

