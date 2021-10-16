CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOOK: Armani Rogers runs for longest touchdown in NCAA history, with 99-yard score

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrO3o_0cTO2F3400

In the early slate of Saturday’s Week 7 college football action, taking on the Buffalo Bulls, Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers did something no other athlete has ever done in NCAA history.

Taking the snap from his own endzone, Rogers darted off outside of the left tackle behind his Bobcat teammates before breaking free along the left sideline for a 99-yard rushing touchdown, remaining untouched the whole way.

Going the full 99 yards places Rogers in the NCAA record books for having the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in college football history. Check out the play.

The Bobcats entered the game at 1-5, this 99-yard dash by Rogers should help set the tone as they look to take down the 2-4 Bulls this afternoon.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#American Football#The Buffalo Bulls#Ohio Bobcats#Bobcat#Ohio Qb Armani Rogers#Td#Cfb#Pff College#Orlando Magic
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy