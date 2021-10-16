LOOK: Armani Rogers runs for longest touchdown in NCAA history, with 99-yard score

In the early slate of Saturday’s Week 7 college football action, taking on the Buffalo Bulls, Ohio Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers did something no other athlete has ever done in NCAA history.

Taking the snap from his own endzone, Rogers darted off outside of the left tackle behind his Bobcat teammates before breaking free along the left sideline for a 99-yard rushing touchdown, remaining untouched the whole way.

Going the full 99 yards places Rogers in the NCAA record books for having the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in college football history. Check out the play.

The Bobcats entered the game at 1-5, this 99-yard dash by Rogers should help set the tone as they look to take down the 2-4 Bulls this afternoon.

