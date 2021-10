DC FanDome 2021 is kicking off this Saturday, showcasing a wide array of aspects from the movies, television shows, comics, and more in the DC universe. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of the event might be a first look at Black Adam, something that franchise star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on social media earlier this week. It's been known that Johnson's Black Adam will be sharing the screen with members of the Justice Society of America, and now we have a look at how they will be branded in universe. A new t-shirt design has surfaced on the official DC Shop, showing a logo for the Justice Society of America. You can check it out below.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO