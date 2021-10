The body of a 2-year-old child who was reported missing last week has been found in a remote area in Mississippi. The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Allen, was reported missing on Sept. 24. She was last seen with her stepfather, 30-year-old Phillip Gardner, around 1 p.m. when he put her down for a nap in the Baton Rouge neighborhood, said the 2-year-old’s mother, Lanaya Cardwell. When Cardwell’s oldest child came home after few hours, Nevaeh was missing and the door to the house was open. Gardner was found asleep, according to WREG.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO