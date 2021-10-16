CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-Year-Old Female Firefighter Dies By Suicide At Pennsylvania Fire Station, Police Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A 25-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter died by suicide at the fire station Thursday, authorities said.

The woman's name was not released as of Saturday.

Swatara police responding to the fire station found the victim around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, local police said.

Officers met with firefighters at the scene and learned that a 25-year-old live-in firefighter had taken her own life in her bunk room, authorities said.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Several support personnel arrived at the scene to assist Firefighters and Police Officers.

The victim's name and other information is not being released out of respect to her family members.

Holly Marie Gilbert
8d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with her family My deepest condolences I asked the Almighty God got to give your family and colleagues strength and support during this time sending loads of love hugs and prayers

Reply(7)
62
Deb Cell
8d ago

I don’t think taking her hurt or anger out on herself is selfish. Would you say the same about her if she killed someone else? Mental illness effects everyone differently. Prayers for her soul, her family and coworkers.

Reply
36
Agnes Mayers
8d ago

condolences to family and all her co workers.But it is so sad that she choose her work place and her co workers work place to commit this act.Because of the pain sadness and stain that is now associated there and these firefighters and now to live with that daily.

Reply(12)
22
