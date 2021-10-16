CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis police seek help identifying suspects in armed robbery

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMxQc_0cTO1qIo00

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who robbed a Foot Locker at gunpoint earlier this month.

The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 6, around 6 p.m. Two men entered the store located at 4651 Chippewa Street and tried on several items, according to police.

Top Story: St. Louis County restaurant cites labor shortage for closing after nearly 50 years

When one of the suspects went to check out, he pointed a gun at the cashier. The suspects stole money from the register and several pairs of shoes before fleeing the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Traverse.

No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as men between the ages of 35-40 years old, according to police. One is medium build with a scruffy beard and was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and prescription glasses.

The other suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, black shoes, a red bandana, a gray and purple hat, and a white mask

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 314-444-0100. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tip can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

76-year-old St. Louis man with dementia reported missing

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 76-year-old man with dementia. Thomas W. Hastings was last seen Friday morning walking away from his residence at 6120 Bircher in Pine Lawn. He was wearing a leather jacket, blue striped shirt, and dark pants. Hastings is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Reward increases to $10,000 to find St. Louis shooters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The reward to find the suspects who killed a St. Louis man in September has increased to $10,000. Police are asking for tips to help solve this crime and have surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicles. They want to know if anyone recognizes the vehicles or their owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#St#Chevy#Crimestoppers
FOX2Now

St. Louis man killed after falling off scooter, hit by tractor-trailer

PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — A 54-year-old St. Louis man was killed after he was knocked off his scooter and struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 near Pevely, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter Friday evening when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing him to fall off.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

St. Louis County man sentenced to life in prison in stabbing death of former girlfriend

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend. Kevin Fields, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and second-degree domestic assault in connection to the killing of 32-year-old Tami Allen in Moline Acres that happened in February 2016.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Who killed them? Missouri’s Feeney family murders remain unsolved

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Feeney family murders remains a mystery in the Ozarks for over 20-years. One weekend in February 1995 Jon Feeney, a science teacher at Glendale High School, was at a work conference in the Lake of the Ozarks. That same weekend, his family including his wife Cheryl, 6-year-old son Tyler, and 18-month-old daughter were murdered at their home in Springfield.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

2K+
Followers
576
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy