St. Louis police seek help identifying suspects in armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who robbed a Foot Locker at gunpoint earlier this month.

The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 6, around 6 p.m. Two men entered the store located at 4651 Chippewa Street and tried on several items, according to police.

When one of the suspects went to check out, he pointed a gun at the cashier. The suspects stole money from the register and several pairs of shoes before fleeing the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a Chevy Traverse.

No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are described as men between the ages of 35-40 years old, according to police. One is medium build with a scruffy beard and was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and prescription glasses.

The other suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, black shoes, a red bandana, a gray and purple hat, and a white mask

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 314-444-0100. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward for their tip can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

