CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3drZ_0cTO1m1800

Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15 a.m., Jones said.

They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities were not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Suspect who shot Chicago cop in face said ‘you will die’ after opening fire, prosecutors say

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Philly

Southwest Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Wounded, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man has been wounded after he was shot twice early Saturday morning in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on the 6800 block of Essington Avenue. The victim was shot once in the chin and the lips, according to police. He was transported by medic to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in a critical condition. No arrests were made, and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Homeowner Terry Duane Turner Charged In Slaying Of Motorist Adil Dghoughi In His Driveway

MARTINDALE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) – Terry Duane Turner, 65, of Martindale, Texas, was charged with murder in the driveway shooting of motorist Adil Dghoughi, who had pulled into his driveway. Adil Dghoughi (courtesy: Facebook) Martindale turned himself in Friday after an arrest warrant accused him of murdering Dghoughi in the early morning of Oct. 11. Investigators said Turner shot the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant as the man was backing out of Turner’s driveway about 3:40 a.m. After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that Dghoughi had pulled a gun on him. Investigators said they found no firearm in the car. Terry Duane Turner (credit: Caldwell County...
MARTINDALE, TX
Daily News

Man fatally shot in hallway of Bronx apartment building

A man was shot and killed in the hallway of a public housing building in the Bronx early on Saturday, police said. The unidentified victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found in the Watson Ave. NYCHA apartment building — part of the Bronx River Houses — in Soundview shortly after 2 a.m., cops said. He had been shot twice in the legs, officials said. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical ...
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting – latest: Witnesses say they complained about assistant director before fatal incident

Hundreds have attended a vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico — not far from the Rust film set in Santa Fe, where she was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor, during an apparent on-set incident. Many grieved for Ms Hutchins, amid reports that a stunt double for Mr Baldwin reportedly fired two rounds of live ammunition days before the Hollywood actor fatally shot Ms Hutchins, aged 42, on Thursday. Her father, meanwhile, said in an interview that Mr Baldwin was not to blame for her death. The assistant director who handed Mr Baldwin a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Police Precinct#Ambush#Harris County
The Independent

Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin misfired days before fatal shooting

The prop gun used in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had previously misfired on set. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer and wounded director Joel Souza. New details emerge as investigators probing the tragedy at the Bonanza Ranch in New Mexico were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department Workers Charged In Connection To Shooting Following Crash In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia Water Department workers have been arrested and charged in connection with a crash and shooting in South Philly on Tuesday. Police say Rafael Thomas and William Stewart III were involved in the incident at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue. That’s where police say their company truck and another car collided, then the drivers got into a fight. One of the workers opened fire and then drove away. Thankfully, no one was struck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Two Baltimore Men, 20 and 22, Charged With Murder In Double Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men have been charged in an August shooting that killed two men in southwest Baltimore, police said Friday. Raekwon Griffin, 20, was arrested on October 14, and Montay Shuler, 22, was arrested on October 18. Both men are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on the night of August 5 to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road, where they found 26-year-old Brian Palmer and 33-year-old Darrin Stewart shot and unconscious in a car. They were transported to Shock Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Raekwon Griffin, left, Montay Shuler, right Baltimore Police collaborated with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in their investigation. “I want to thank the hardworking Homicide Detectives and our partners at ATF in identifying and arresting these two responsible for the murder of two individuals in our community,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The arrests in this case is a result of our ongoing and strong partnership with the ATF in bringing those responsible for gun violence in our city to justice”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Man, Woman Shot In Vehicle On Kedzie Avenue In East Garfield Park, Go On To Crash In Humboldt Park With Child In Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — A child was in the path of gunfire Sunday afternoon as a car was shot at in West Garfield Park, and later crashed into a building nearly a mile to the north in Humboldt Park. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, surveillance video showed the crash happening at Chicago and Kedzie avenues. Workers at a nearby Popeye’s rushed to call 911. Just before 1 p.m., video from the restaurant showed the crash happening. The black car in which the occupants were shot first hit another car, and then narrowly missed other vehicles in a drive-through lane before hitting a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Probe Underway After Man Is Fatally Shot In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton. The incident unfolded before noon at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the victim who was pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available. Those with more information were asked to call authorities at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
The Independent

The Independent

303K+
Followers
124K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy