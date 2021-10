Doom Patrol Season 4 Announced, Mid-Season 3 Trailer Revealed. DC’s most damaged super-team will return for more! That’s the good word on Doom Patrol out of DC FanDome. The show, which originally debuted on DC’s own streaming app, continues going strong with some of the strangest excursions into the live-action DC Universe. But the third season has yet to conclude, as it will keep rolling out new weekly episodes through Nov 11. No word on the official debut date yet for Doom Patrol season 4. However, HBO Max did release a new look at the remaining season 3 adventures. Take a look:

8 DAYS AGO