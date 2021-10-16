Minecraft 'The Wild Update': Release date, features, and everything we know

Expectations and hope are all we have, like the Pogues of Outer Banks. And that’s what could lead to a brand new third season of the Netflix original series. Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where society has a clear and sharp divide. The wealthy seasonal residents, or Kooks, and the local, working-class people, known as the Pogues. The story revolves around the Pogue teenagers who live in the neighborhood of The Cut. The kids are on a mission to find the missing father of their group leader, John B (Chase Stokes). Along the way, they discover a buried pirate treasure that could be connected to the disappearance. With only their determination and friendship keeping them alive, the Pogues fight law enforcement and the Kooks, while dealing with personal relationships, drug abuse, romance, money, and the helplessness of being underprivileged American teenagers.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO