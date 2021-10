The first chapter sees Aquaman and Mera traveling to Outpost 4 to rescue the surviving Atlantians. Aquaman has been making a splash in the live-action DC universe recently since his big-screen debut in Batman v Superman. Brought to life by Jason Momoa, the character, whose aquatic powers may sound silly to some people, managed to make comic book fans take him seriously and has continued to do so in Justice League and his solo film. Today, he’s making a return to animation with a brand new miniseries on HBO Max. It made sense since the character was riding on the heels of the “Justice League Snyder Cut”. Plus, this year’s DC Fandome is right around the corner. While we won’t see Momoa return as the aquatic superhero until next December, at least we get to see him in action again this week via animation.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO