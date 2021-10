There is one thing that Lidia Bastianich orders, without fail, when she steps off a plane in Italy. It's not polenta or pasta or pizza or gelato, but instead, a cappuccino. As much as you obsess over Starbucks, Dunkin', or that local coffee shop brew around the corner, Bastianich is faithful to "that real taste [of] Italian coffee." She told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "I yearn for that." For Bastianich, "there's an intensity in the coffee" that is unique to Italian soil. Also, there's the froth. "It's more dense," Bastianich said. "And then the bubbles are very, very tiny. It's almost like a velvety cream, rather than the frothiness. So, when I'm drinking, the froth doesn't end up on my nose."

