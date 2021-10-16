CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Cops: Passengers Did Nothing as Philadelphia Woman Was Raped on Train

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman was raped aboard a Philadelphia train Wednesday night, and police said other passengers saw but failed to stop the attack. The woman was riding the train when...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Mother Charged After Body of Missing 5-Year-Old Found in Massachusetts

The body of a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire boy was discovered Saturday a state away from where he vanished. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Elijah Lewis disappeared from Merrimack, New Hampshire earlier this month; his remains were found in Abington, Massachusetts on Saturday morning. A cadaver dog unearthed the corpse, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were taken into custody in New York and charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Both allegedly asked friends to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts. Dauphinais has pleaded not guilty.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Solve Mystery of Alaska Serial Killer Victim Known as ‘Horseshoe Harriet’

Alaskan authorities have identified a woman killed by the state’s most notorious serial killer—nearly 40 years after her murder. Alaska State Troopers said Robin Pelkey, a 19-year-old from Colorado, was one of the 17 women killed by Robert Hansen in his spree of crimes. He later confessed to the murders and identified the bodies’ locations during a helicopter tour. The body had been found near the state’s Horseshoe Lake in 1984, garnering Pelkey the moniker “Horseshoe Harriet.”
TheDailyBeast

500-Pound Brown Bear Charges, Mauls Cyclist: Cops

A man biking along the Jack River in a rural borough of Alaska was charged and attacked by a brown bear earlier this week, Alaska State Troopers have said. The cyclist told officials the animal was roughly 30 feet away when it began to run at him. He “jumped” off his bicycle and “began yelling at the bear,” which he estimated to weigh around 500 pounds, according to the troopers. Their report noted the man was carrying a gun, but did not fire it. Instead, as the bear got closer, he fell to the ground and covered his head, kicking at the predator.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Injured After Driver Veers Into Anti-Vax Mandate Protest

A California woman is in the hospital after a man drove his car into a crowd of anti-vaccine mandate protesters Saturday afternoon, NBC News reports. Sixty-four-year-old William Aslaksen reportedly got into an argument with a protester at the Palmdale, California, rally before he got into his Jeep Wrangler and slammed into the group on the sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The injured woman, who was not identified, is in stable condition, according to local authorities. Aslaksen was arrested about 90 minutes after the incident and is being held on suspicion of felony assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, and his bail is set at $50,000.
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Politician Charged in QAnon Abduction Also Plotted to Attack Vax Clinics, Police Say

It’s one thing to call for the overthrow of your government. It’s another to be a former elected official plotting to terrorize it. French police have charged Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann with terrorism, alleging the former politician plotted with other far-right extremists to attack vaccination centers throughout the country. Daillet had previously advocated overthrowing the government and was already in prison for another incredulous plot—a QAnon-inspired kidnapping of a child in Switzerland for a mother who lost custody. He then embarked on a self-imposed exile in Malaysia before returning to France to face new charges. His lawyer claims Daillet is a political prisoner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

MMA Fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Charged with Felony Assault, Battery After Alleged Brawl

MMA fighter Jason Miller has now been charged with felony assault and battery, TMZ reports. Miller was allegedly involved in a fight back in September at a bar in the San Fernando Valley and was accused of cracking a man's ribs. Miller, known as ‘Mayhem’ in the MMA world, has recently had other run-ins with law enforcement; he was arrested for felony domestic violence after attacking his girlfriend. The 40-year-old ex-fighter is facing charges that could land him in jail for several years if convicted. Miller last fought in the UFC in 2012 and professionally in 2016. Other charges the embattled fighter has faced include spitting on and kicking a police officer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Texas Cop Fired Two Days After Killing a Man During Pursuit

The Arlington, Texas, police department fired an officer Friday after he killed a man who had ignored his instructions to stop. Video released by the department showed Officer Robert Phillips responding to a call about a man—identified as Jesse Fischer—slumped over his steering wheel on a parkway on Wednesday. But when Phillips approached him, Fischer drove off. After another stop-and-go, Fischer turned onto a road with a cul-de-sac and turned around, approaching Phillips. That prompted him to fire his gun six times at Fischer, who died.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Colombia’s Most Wanted Criminal Caught in Jungle Hideaway

More than 50 intelligence experts from the U.S. and U.K. joined 500 soldiers using 22 helicopters in the dramatic arrest of Colombia’s most wanted drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga, widely known as Otoniel. The gang leader had a $5 million bounty on his head by the U.S., and the Colombian government offered a reward of $800,000 for tips about his whereabouts. He reportedly moved between safe houses in rural Colombia and used couriers rather than phones to communicate. It is not known if someone tipped off police or if he was captured due to extensive satellite imagery surveillance authorities say they used to track him for the last two weeks. President Iván Duque announced the arrest on national television late Saturday, “This is the biggest blow against drug trafficking in our country this century,” he said. “This blow is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s.” He added that the massive operation was “the biggest penetration of the jungle ever seen in the military history of our country.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Upper Darby Police#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Daycare Boss Sentenced to Prison for Keeping Dozens of Toddlers Behind Fake Wall

A Colorado woman was sentenced t0 six years in prison Thursday, two years after authorities found 26 toddlers behind a false wall in her home daycare center. Police said Carla Faith of Colorado Springs kept the children—all under age 2—hidden because the facility was unlicensed. The children were found in soiled diapers, drenched in sweat, and thirsty, according to The Gazette. Faith was found guilty of attempting to influence a public servant, which is a felony, and 26 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, among other charges. An employee was also convicted for the horrific conditions, though her sentencing has been delayed.
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

Teen Gets 9 Months in ‘Rigorous Juvenile Camp’ for Killing Woman With Lamborghini

A 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing a 32-year-old woman by crashing a Lamborghini into her sedan was sentenced to nine months in a “rigorous juvenile camp” Thursday. The teenager, whose name has not been disclosed but whose father is an L.A. multimillionaire, will also serve four years’ probation for the vehicular manslaughter charge. Monique Muñoz was driving home from work in Inglewood on Feb. 17 when the luxury car struck her at more than 100 miles per hour. Richard Cartier, Muñoz’s uncle, said earlier in the trial, “I’m looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves. He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘He’s Responsible’: 911 Call Reveals Frantic Aftermath of Prop-Gun Shooting

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released the harrowing 911 call placed from the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust by its script supervisor, revealing the frantic moments after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured. “We need some help,” Mamie Mitchell said as she explained the situation to the operator. “Our director and our camerawoman have been shot.” Mitchell asked for two ambulances to Bonanza Creek Ranch before laying the blame squarely on the film’s assistant director. “This fucking AD that yelled at me at lunch asking about revisions, this motherfucker,” Mitchell appears to be saying to someone else. “He's supposed to check the guns. He's responsible for what happened.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Preschooler Who Vanished After Mom’s Killing Found Dead

On Oct. 14, mom Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee backyard. On Thursday, police confirmed that her 3-year-old son, Major Harris—who has been missing ever since his mom’s killing—has also been found dead. “My heart and my condolences are out to the family,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman following the heartbreaking announcement, adding that the investigation into both deaths was “ongoing and very fluid.” The suspect in Muenzenberg’s killing, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, took his own life on Sunday as police arrived outside a home where he was staying. According to NBC News, investigators believe Muenzenberger and Clark knew each other before the killing, but no further details have been released. Muenzenberger and her son lived around 175 miles from Milwaukee, and police believe they arrived in the city days before her death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Synagogue Plastered With Pro-Hitler Flyers in Spate of Antisemitic Attacks

Hate crime investigators are looking into the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks in Carmichael, California, reports the Sacramento Bee. On Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Carmichael synagogue member told authorities that someone had taped “antisemitic leaflets to the menorah in front of the synagogue.” According to one rabbi, an elder from the synagogue spotted leaflets with photos of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler taped on the menorah. The leaflets allegedly had “Hitler was right” and “Aryan Nations” printed on them. The rabbi said this was not an anomaly: the synagogue has seen other acts of hateful vandalism, like a trailer set on fire in the parking lot, a break-in resulting in flooding, and a defaced sign reading “Death to Israel.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Robert Durst Charged With ANOTHER Murder

Robert Durst, the 78-year-old real estate heir-turned-convicted killer, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1982 death of his first wife. The charge was made in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by a New York State Police investigator in Lewisboro, New York. The one-page complaint alleges that on or about Jan. 31, 1982, Durst killed his wife at their shared home in Lewisboro.
LEWISBORO, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent to Anthropologist

An autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s remains could not determine his cause of death and now they are being sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination, his family’s lawyer told the Daily Mail. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in a swamp in a Florida nature preserve weeks after he was named a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was strangled after embarking on a cross-country “van life” adventure with Laundrie. While investigators were searching for Petito out West, Laundrie disappeared from his family’s Florida home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Unarmed 911 Caller Gets 57 Months in Prison After Murder Conviction Tossed

A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman had his prison sentence reduced on a lesser charge of manslaughter after his murder conviction was tossed out. Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40, as he responded to her 911 call in 2017. He had his third-degree murder conviction and subsequent 12-and-a-half-year sentence overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court last month, their ruling stating that Noor hadn’t displayed the statute’s necessary “generalized indifference to human life.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Didn’t Know Prop Gun Was Loaded With Live Rounds: Sheriff

Alec Baldwin had no idea the prop gun he fired on Thursday was loaded with live rounds, according to a search warrant filed Friday. Baldwin shot and killed the director of photography for his film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, in what he later called a “tragic accident.” The search warrant states that an assistant director handed Baldwin the gun and informed the actor the prop was safe to use. In reality, the firearm held live bullets, though the assistant director also did not know, police wrote in the affidavit. Who loaded the live round into the gun has not been disclosed. The New York Post reported that the prop master in charge of the gun was a non-union worker brought in to fill the position of a prop master who had walked off the set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Set to Execute Man With IQ of 64 for 1991 Murder

An Alabama man with an IQ estimated to be in the range of 64 to 75 is set to be executed Thursday evening, pending intervention by the state. Willie B. Smith III, 52, will be given a lethal injection for the 1991 abduction and murder of Sharma Ruth Johnson. The 22-year-old victim, a police officer’s sister, was kidnapped in front of an ATM and taken to a cemetery, where prosecutors said Smith shot her in the back of the head.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Distraught’ Alec Baldwin Photographed in Tears Outside Sheriff’s Office

Actor Alec Baldwin was photographed outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday doubled over in tears after an accidental shooting death on set. Baldwin, 63, fired a prop gun, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe New Mexican photographed Baldwin “distraught and in tears while on the phone” after voluntarily going to the office to provide a statement. He lingered in the parking lot, doubled over and crying as he held a face mask in one hand, and his phone in the other, the outlet reported. Baldwin has not yet commented publicly on the shocking incident. No charges have been filed but the investigation remains ongoing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Gang Leader Threatens to ‘Put a Bullet in the Heads’ of Each Kidnapped Missionary

The gang that kidnapped 17 adults and children affiliated with the American Christian Aid Ministries missionary in Haiti last weekend has threatened to “put a bullet in the heads of each of them” if a ransom of $17 million is not soon paid. Wilson Joseph, who leads the street gang, made the threat in an online video Thursday, but did not set a deadline. “I swear by thunder that if I don’t get what I’m asking for, I will prefer to kill these Americans,” Joseph said. “I cry water. I will have you cry blood.” Those kidnapped range in age from 8 months to 48 years old. They were returning from an orphanage near Port-au-Prince on Saturday when they were ambushed. They are from Amish, Mennonite and Anabaptist communities in the U.S. and Canada. Haitians have demonstrated against the kidnapping and continuing violence in the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy