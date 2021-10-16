CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fujifilm Ends the Fujicolor Pro Line and Velvia 50 Sheet Film

By Michael Zhang
petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm has announced that it will be discontinuing a few more film products. The latest to be axed are Fujicolor 160NS Professional 120 film and Velvia 50 in 4×5 and 8×10 sheet sizes. In its press release announcing the discontinuation, Fujifilm explains that it was forced to make the...

