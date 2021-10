Operation Push and the Rainbow Coalition plan a march in Peru, Illinois to pressure authorities to do more to investigate the death of ISU graduate student Jelani Day. But, not everything being said about the case is true. The Prairie City Soccer League is changing plans for new fields. They won't be in north Normal. A researcher speaking at ISU has a new way of tackling community health questions -- like, "Why aren't families physically active?" Darla Castelli talks about information gaps in community health. And the Unit 5 School Board President talks deficits and discourse.

PERU, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO