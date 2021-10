Jackson completed 15 of 31 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown while adding 88 yards on 12 rushing attempts in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Bengals. Despite racking up 63 rushing yards in the first half, Jackson didn't lead the offense into the end zone until Devonta Freeman's one-yard rushing touchdown 1:55 before halftime. Jackson added a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the third play of the third quarter to take a 17-13 lead, but the Bengals responded with 28 unanswered points. Backup Tyler Huntley entered down the stretch as the Ravens waved the white flag, but Jackson will be back under center when the Ravens return to action in Week 9 against the Vikings following a bye week.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO