The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) will duel it out in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts have won two of their last three games and are currently second in the AFC South. San Francisco, meanwhile, looks to end its three-game losing streak in front of its home crown. The 49ers have won four of their last six games at home against Indianapolis.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO