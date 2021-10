Burrow completed 23 of 38 pass attempts for 416 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 41-17 rout of the Ravens. Burrow was having a relatively normal performance in a tight contest before absolutely going off on Baltimore's secondary in the second half. The 24-year-old connected on huge touchdown strikes to Ja'Marr Chase (82 yards) and C.J. Uzomah (55 yards) to put the game out of reach and seal the Bengals' first win against the Lamar Jackson era Ravens (1-5). Burrow's 17th touchdown already smashed his rookie total of 13, and he accomplished the feat in three less games. He will look to continue his rapid progression as a star quarterback against the Jets next Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO