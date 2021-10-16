Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against Washington on Sunday, adding two carries for 17 yards. The contest was somewhat close in the first half, but Rodgers had his grip on the game the whole time and steadily applied more pressure as time passed, throwing a clean game and involving a variety of targets to lead Green Bay to a comfortable 24-10 win. Davante Adams (six catches for 76 yards and one touchdown on seven targets) shared the runway with Allen Lazard (five catches for 60 yards and one touchdown on six targets) and Robert Tonyan (four catches for 63 yards and one touchdown on five targets) to establish a balanced passing attack. The reemergence of Lazard and Tonyan can't hurt the Packers offense, especially with a potential shootout ahead against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday for Week 8. Rodgers has been very sharp since his rough Week 1 game, producing 17 touchdowns (two rushing) versus one interception in six games.

