Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers are 9-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. The Packers and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Green Bay won both of their matches...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Slow day against Washington

Jones ran for 19 yards on six carries and caught five receptions on five targets for 20 yards against Washington on Sunday. The Washington defense took the run seriously and kept a close eye on Jones in this one, so the explosive runner wasn't able to capitalize in what was a favorable matchup on paper. There's arguably a bright side in that his light workload against Washington might allow the Packers to lean on Jones more aggressively in Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals -- a game that could provide Jones with a favorable bounce-back spot if the the two offenses play to their usual scoring potential.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Three more touchdowns

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against Washington on Sunday, adding two carries for 17 yards. The contest was somewhat close in the first half, but Rodgers had his grip on the game the whole time and steadily applied more pressure as time passed, throwing a clean game and involving a variety of targets to lead Green Bay to a comfortable 24-10 win. Davante Adams (six catches for 76 yards and one touchdown on seven targets) shared the runway with Allen Lazard (five catches for 60 yards and one touchdown on six targets) and Robert Tonyan (four catches for 63 yards and one touchdown on five targets) to establish a balanced passing attack. The reemergence of Lazard and Tonyan can't hurt the Packers offense, especially with a potential shootout ahead against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday for Week 8. Rodgers has been very sharp since his rough Week 1 game, producing 17 touchdowns (two rushing) versus one interception in six games.
CBS Detroit

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: ‘Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn’t There Yet’ For Bears, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS Chicago) — The Green Bay Packers have once again jumped out to an early lead in the NFC North race. Aaron Rodgers is in his usual elite form leading a balanced Packers attack. Most recently they disposed of the Bears, who are still finding their way with Justin Fields. Elsewhere in the division, Kirk Cousins is making plays and generally giving the Minnesota Vikings a chance to win. Jared Goff, like the rest of the Detroit Lions, are stuck in football purgatory.
CBS Seattle

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago ‘Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,’ Says CBS Sports’ Phil Simms

(CBS Chicago) — Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. He said as much to the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, after once again proving it on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback torched the Bears for two touchdown passes, while going 17-23 for 195 yards. He ran in another touchdown, as the Packers topped the Bears, 24-14. Rodgers’ counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers weren’t that much worse — 16-27 for 174 yards, with 1 TD and 1 interception — but there was no confusing the promising rookie with the Hall of Fame-worthy veteran. Fields will meet another legend this...
