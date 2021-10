BEACON FALLS — The Registrars of Voters Office is holding a special voter registration session Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Town Hall, 10 Maple Ave. Residents who are at least 18 years old are eligible to register to vote. Residents who are 17 can register at the session and they will become eligible to vote on their 18th birthday. People can also change their political party affiliation during the session. People are asked to bring identification.

BEACON FALLS, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO