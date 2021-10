The Washington Wizards are still winless in the preseason after a DFDSFDSF loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The pivotal moment of the game happened in the third quarter when the Wizards were held to just 21.1 percent shooting which turned a 59-55 halftime deficit into a 95-76 margin heading into the fourth. If the Wizards did not make of 12-of-17 from the free throw line, the margin would have been a lot worse.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO