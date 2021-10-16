CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stanley Johnson: Waived by Bulls

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Johnson was waived by the Bulls on Saturday, Darnell Mayberry of The...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Daily Herald

Bulls forward Johnson looking to pattern game after Rodman

Bulls forward Alize Johnson is from a town best known for Little League Baseball. But he says he's never played the sport. No T-ball or coach pitch. If anything, he's tried to flip Williamsport, Pa., into a basketball town by helping build NBA-sized courts at an aging park near his home.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alize Johnson Striving to Emulate Dennis Rodman's Hustle

Alize Johnson striving to emulate Rodman’s hustle for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you hadn’t heard the name Alize Johnson before he signed with the Chicago Bulls in early September, not many would blame you. Johnson has appeared in just 49 games across three NBA seasons, and...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Alize Johnson makes statement with roster decisions coming up for Bulls

There’s no denying that forward Alize Johnson has put himself in the discussion for a guaranteed roster spot with the Bulls — which is why final decisions about those spots were expected to go late Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning. Johnson came into camp with a reputation for...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans | Game Recap: Bulls 121, Pelicans 85

The Bulls defeated the Pelicans, 121-85. Zach LaVine recorded 21 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Bulls, while Lonzo Ball added 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3pt FG), five rebounds and four assists in the victory. Trey Murphy III tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Pelicans fall to 1-2.
CBS Chicago

Bulls Win Home Opener Against The Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 and the Chicago Bulls beat New Orleans 128-112 in their home opener. Chicago’s Lonzo Ball added a triple-double against his former team with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. And the Bulls delighted their fans, rolling to an easy victory with Pelicans star Zion Williams recovering from surgery on his right foot. LaVine welcomed the crowd prior to the first game at the United Center without capacity restrictions since the 2019-20 season, then put on a dazzling display. The All-Star and Olympic gold medalist scored 20 points late in the first half to help send Chicago to the locker room with a 65-47 lead, and made six 3-pointers in the game. Brandon Ingram scored 26 for New Orleans.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA

