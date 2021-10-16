CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Never say never,” right? If 90% of a company I’m invested in is crushed by a meteor, there’s a good chance I may sell my shares and move what’s left elsewhere. Similarly, if it turns out that the sole product of a company I’m invested in causes birth defects, selling may...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Stocks#Coca Cola#Bank Of America#American Express
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
investing.com

Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy