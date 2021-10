The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season-opener against the Memphis Grizzlies did not go as the Cavs hoped in a 132-121 loss. On the road, Cleveland put up a late-game valiant effort as they trailed by 12 with about six minutes to play. With under two minutes to go, the game became a one-point contest. However, the Wine and Gold fell short as the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant had the answers all game long with his 37 points on 17/29 shooting. All night, the Cavs scratched and clawed to get back into the game. It was truly a back-and-forth game.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO