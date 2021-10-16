Public invited to workshop on Bruce Beach Revitalization Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Pensacola is inviting the public to partake in a workshop focused on the Bruce Beach Revitalization Project.

The most important project of the Pensacola Waterfront Framework Plan supporting the city’s plan to create a connected public waterfront.

You can attend both in person or online. The virtual presentation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is free and you can sign up here . Registration is NOT required but encouraged for planning purposes.

In-person participation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Maritime Park Amphitheater. Registration is also not required like the online presentation but can be done so here .

