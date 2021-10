With the next Minecraft Live event quickly approaching, Minecraft players will soon be able to cast their votes to decide which mob gets added to the game next. As we've seen from past years, the mobs to be voted on were revealed one at a time to build up to the event that's scheduled to take place on October 16th. The three mobs are the Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem, and thanks to some video previews and more information about each of them, we now know more about the new creatures.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO