Violent clashes erupted between Pakistan's security forces and Islamists in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday, killing at least two policemen and injuring several demonstrators, a police spokesman and witnesses said.The incident happened after thousands of Islamists launched their “long march" from the city toward the capital, Islamabad demanding that the government release the leader of their outlawed party. The rallygoers want to go to Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party. Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.Pakistan...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO