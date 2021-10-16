CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

MPs continue to hold constituency surgeries after David Amess killing

By Guardian staff and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqkkn_0cTNvlxb00
Tributes to David Amess left near the scene of death near Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

It was business as usual as MPs held constituency surgeries less than 24 hours after the death of Sir David Amess .

Amess was killed while meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, five-and-a-half years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was killed by a far-right extremist.

Some MPs on Saturday called for a review of safety procedures before resuming meetings with constituents.

But Alec Shelbrooke held a surgery at a local supermarket, and said he would continue to do so even if he had to “add a few more precautions”.

The Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell tweeted: “We cannot let events like this diminish the deep relationship between an MP and their constituents.

“This is a relationship I value deeply: I want my constituents, regardless of whether they voted for me or not, to be able to approach me in the street, in the pub, at the supermarket or at one of my surgeries.

“I love that my constituents feel they can approach me in this way and the ability to do so is a foundation of British democracy.”

Robert Largan, Conservative MP for High Peak, tweeted: “Thanks to everyone who came to my surgery this morning, especially those who just came to say hello & wish me well.

“It really does mean a lot. I’ll keep on doing my weekly surgery, all year round, whatever the weather! We all need to stand up for our democracy!”

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, also held a surgery on Saturday alongside his Conservative colleague from the Welsh parliament, Russell George.

Williams tweeted: “Busy surgery with russ-george in #Guilsfield this morning. Thought of Sir David Amess throughout. A special shout out to DyfedPowys for their presence and reassurance. #Montgomeryshire”

Kieran Mullan, the Tory MP for Crewe and Nantwich, tweeted: “Surgery today, we must not let people force us to do things differently. David would not have wanted that.”

Some MPs sounded a more cautious note on Saturday, with Tobias Ellwood calling for a pause of face-to-face meetings until a safety review had been completed.

Labour MP Harriet Harman said she would be in favour of a Speaker’s Conference to review the safety of parliamentarians.

Amess, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured in a constituency surgery on Friday.

A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remained in custody at an Essex police station on Saturday.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

After David Amess’s death, MPs will feel the cold shiver of vulnerability

One of the most common accusations to be levelled at MPs is that they are “out of touch”. It is sometimes true, but not as often as people may think. The charge is frequently a device to portray ideological difference as cultural alienation. We disagree with a politician’s opinions, and want that to indicate some moral detachment from the ordinary people they are elected to represent.
U.K.
BBC

Sir David Amess killing: Should MPs still be able to meet the public?

The killing of a second MP in five years has thrown a harsh spotlight on the risks faced by politicians. Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs "with immediate effect" after Southend West MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Shropshire Star

Heartbroken MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess after fatal stabbing

County MPs have spoken of their shock at the death of their colleague Sir David Amess, who died after being stabbed earlier today. Telford MP Lucy Allan said Sir David's death was "heartbreaking", while North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson described the Southend West MP as "one of the nicest people in parliament".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MPs ‘likely’ to be offered private security guards after David Amess killing, says Dominic Raab

MPs are set to be offered more private security guards for when meeting their constituents at surgery events following the murder of Sir David Amess, the justice secretary has signalled.Dominic Raab said an increase in private security is the most “likely” option to boost safety, rather than putting more police officers outside MPs’ surgeries.Home secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday that MPs could be given police protection while they carry out constituency meetings as part of a “range of measures” under consideration.But the justice secretary raised concerns that having police officers could have a “chilling effect”, as constituents look...
POLITICS
The Independent

David Amess: The British MPs killed in office

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West, is the ninth parliamentarian to be violently killed in office in British political history.The 69-year-old father-of-five was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.Tributes to Mr Amess quickly poured in from his parliamentary colleagues, with Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis saying he was “one of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it”.The killing comes five years after Labour MP...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mps#Belfairs Methodist#Labour#Conservative#Elmet#British#Alecshelbrooke#High Peak#Welsh#Dyfedpowys
Shropshire Star

Patel: MPs will not be ‘cowed’ by terror-linked killing of Sir David Amess

The Home Secretary said security measures were being put in place to protect MPs but vowed politicians will carry on serving the country unimpeded. The Home Secretary has said politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess, which police believe may be linked to Islamist extremism.
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs hold minute’s silence for Sir David Amess in House of Commons

A minute’s silence was held for murdered MP Sir David Amess in the House of Commons on Monday. Mr Amess, 69, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday, leaving his Westminster colleagues across the political spectrum shocked and heartbroken. Following the minute’s silence to honour...
POLITICS
newschain

Patel – MPs will not be ‘cowed’ by terror-linked killing of Sir David Amess

The Home Secretary has said politicians will not be “cowed” following the fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess, which police believe may be linked to Islamist extremism. Priti Patel visited the scene at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday morning alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to pay their respects to Sir David, less than 24 hours after he was killed at a constituency surgery.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

MPs avoiding £70,000 a year in congestion and emissions charges by putting them on expenses

MPs who drive into Westminster are avoiding tens of thousands of pounds a year in congestion charges and ultra low emission zone fees by putting them on expenses, an investigation by The Independent has found. Clean air groups have written to parliament’s expenses watchdog asking it to stop MPs avoiding the anti-pollution charges, which are supposed to deter people from driving into central London and adding to its illegal levels of air pollution.MPs expensed nearly £70,000 of congestion charge and ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) fees in the most recent full financial year – and have managed to rack up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned £500m package for families won’t make up for cuts

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged a £500m package to support parents with young children – but he has been warned it is not enough to make up for cuts and closures.Mr Sunak will announce a range of early years investments that will give children the “best possible start in life” at his Budget on Wednesday.But Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said the government knows the “existing structure is crumbling” and much more was needed to help nurseries, pre-schools and childminders.Labour called the package a “sticking plaster” for the lack of support families with young children have received...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

‘We’ve been hammered’: on the breadline in Burnley

On a wet Monday morning in the middle of Burnley, the Church on the Street is handing out bread: sliced white loaves donated to the organisation’s food bank and gratefully received by the 20 or so people who gathered here soon after the doors opened. They have come here for...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Years lost and millions wasted’: How HS2’s eastern leg came to hang in balance

For Boris Johnson, it is a transport scheme that appeared oven-ready to deliver solutions to his two biggest challenges.The eastern leg of HS2 connecting Leeds and Sheffield to Birmingham and London would, advocates say, help level up vast swathes of the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East while also reducing the UK’s carbon emissions.Already £140m has been spent compulsorily purchasing homes along the route. Tens of millions more have been ploughed into surveys and studies.As a prime minister known for a love of big infrastructure projects, all he has to do is wave it through.Yet today, it now seems...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy