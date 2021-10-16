CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 8 days ago

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not a player without major flaws. Many fans of the Texas Rangers know from his time with the club that spans seven seasons. The two biggest complaints were his batting average and his high strikeout total.

Naturally, when Gallo was traded to the Big Apple, the level of criticism would sky rocket — and it did. It didn't take long for fans in the Bronx to start booing Gallo, and the 27-year-old slugger struggled in pinstripes, slashing .160/.303/.404/.707 with 13 home runs and 22 RBI in the 58 games after the trade.

His performance in the Yankees Wild Card Game in Boston was underwhelming as well, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

If we could contrive a cliché here, we'd say, "The bigger the stage, the harsher the criticism."

Now that criticism is coming from one of the most controversial names in the game's history.

Former Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose recently spoke with USA Today's Bob Nightengale about the Yankees' loss to the Red Sox. And he didn't hold back in his criticism of the Bronx Bombers, especially Gallo.

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Resigns as CEO

Nolan Ryan will forever be associated with the Texas Rangers, but all good things must come to an end.

16 hours ago

Rangers History Today: Evening The Score Against The Yankees in 2010 ALCS

On this day, the Texas Rangers entered Game 2 of the 2010 ALCS trying to avoid falling behind 2-0 to the New York Yankees.

Oct 16, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZC4G_0cTNvemW00
By Chris Halicke

Did Pete Rose Cross a Line in Harsh Criticism of Joey Gallo?

Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose recently shredded the New York Yankees and Joey Gallo after their loss to the Boston Red Sox in the postseason. But did he cross a line?

Oct 16, 2021

“That was the worst f–king lineup they could have put on the field,” Rose told Nightengale, per the New York Post. “Their 6, 7, 8, 9 hitters were all out-men. They had to have (Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton do something. If they didn’t, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out."

That's some stout criticism. But Rose wasn't done.

“How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times? Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much," Rose added. "I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.”

Even as hyperbole, mentioning suicide just to prove a point is...excessive.

Of course, this isn't Rose's first flirtation with controversy. As MLB's all-time hits leader, Rose has the credentials for a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection. Yet, he is banned for life from the National Baseball Hall of Fame for betting on games while he was a manager.

Did Rose cross a line? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could consider trading lefty slugger after disappointing 2021 season

The New York Yankees face an interesting off-season as general manager Brian Cashman tries to navigate his future team. With a number of players on long-term contracts, is unlikely he’s able to find any trade partners that would give them a bit of financial relief. However, the Bombers added more high-priced players last season at the trade deadline than sent away, which has presented an interesting conversation, especially regarding lefty slugger Joey Gallo.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outfielder opts for free agency

The Ryan LaMarre era has come and gone. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. MLB Trade Rumors report the New York Yankees outfielder has opted for free agency. LaMarre had a pair of call-ups from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His final stats were less than impressive: .190 batting average, 21 at-bats, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a .768 OPS in nine games. The highlight came on July 21 with his walk-off hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Joey King
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Nolan Ryan
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Big Apple#Cincinnati Reds#Usa Today#The Red Sox#The Bronx Bombers#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Post
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach. “That was the worst (expletive) lineup they...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future starting shortstop on the roster

The New York Yankees are heading into the 2022 off-season with one goal in mind, finding a starting shortstop for the future. While they wait for young prospect Anthony Volpe to reach the major leagues, the Bombers must find a supplement with quality defense to fill a position that Gleyber Torres simply couldn’t hold down.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 7 that should go and who should replace them

After an early exit from the postseason yet again, the New York Yankees face a multitude of questions and decisions to be made before the start of the 2022 season. The biggest one is if the Yankees have it in them to create a shakeup that can turn this team into a World Series contender for real. If they can do that, some faces of the Yankees will have to go. So here is my assessment of the situation facing the Yankee organization in no particular order.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners Buy Low Trades with the Yankees to Improve the Offense

The Mariners overperformed many expectations in 2021. Many projection systems said they would only win 70 some games. They ended up winning 90 and did this even with some subpar performances from some players in their lineup for most of the season. If the Mariners add a few bats to their lineup they can become closer to league average and make the Mariners serious playoff contenders.
NFL
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
260
Followers
707
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy