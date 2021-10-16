CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts activate WR T.Y. Hilton from IR among several roster moves

By Kevin Hickey
 8 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the injured reserve list among many roster moves, the team announced Saturday.

Hilton returned to practice this week and even though he only truly had one practice (Wednesday and Thursday were walkthroughs), the team feels confident in his conditioning to see his debut against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It isn’t clear how many snaps Hilton will get in the game. There is a chance the Colts limit him due to the fact that he hasn’t had much football conditioning while recovering on the injured reserve list throughout the season.

That said, his history against the Texans is always worth a shot to get him on the field.

Among the other moves made, the Colts elevated kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad to the active roster. Badgley was signed this week due to the hip injury keeping Rodrigo Blankenship out.

Blankenship was the other move. The Colts placed him on the injured reserve list, essentially swapping him with Hilton. The hip injury had the potential to cause Blankenship to miss two games so it makes sense to get him off the active roster so he can heal up.

With Badgley and Lucas elevated, the roster is at 55 players for game day.

