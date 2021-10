After more than 38 years with Las Cruces Public Schools, esteemed athletic director Ernest “Ernie” Viramontes was selected among New Mexico educators to be inducted into the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Hall of Fame. This prestigious accolade was initially announced in 2019 and Viramontes was inducted in the NMAA Hall of Fame for 2020. Inductees are typically honored in Albuquerque during a press conference and in March during the state basketball tournament, but with COVID-19 having an impact on fans being able to attend games, the celebration was postponed until the annual fall conference for Athletic Directors in September 2021.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO